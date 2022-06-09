ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

11 Southwest Florida students honored at National Invention Convention

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYDea_0g5kGf4e00

Out of 68 kindergarten through twelfth grade students from across the nation, 11 students from the Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Naples areas won big at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention.

Natalee Eaton, a kindergartener from Cape Coral placed second and won a Kindergarten Award and Accessibility Award for her invention, “Mermaid Crayon Helper.” The invention prevents new crayons from breaking and makes short crayons easy to use.

Kurukulasuriya Fernando, an eighth grader from Fort Myers, won first place, an Eighth Grade Award and the ITC Industry Energy Award. The invention, called, “Energy Metamorphosis,” converts the wasted heat energy from cars into electricity.

Sara Chrysler, a sixth grader from Fort Myers, won second place and a Sixth Grade Award for “The Ultimate Tennis Trainer.” The invention, in Sara’s words, was “designed to speed up the development of correct tennis fundamentals.”

Sonia Patel, a tenth grader from Bonita Springs, won first place, a Tenth Grade Award and the Stanley Black & Decker Make the World Award for the invention, “Silicone Eye Applanation Model” or S.E.A.M. The creation helps train ophthalmic technicians amd medial students to check eye pressure.

Dhruva Sharma, a ninth grader from Fort Myers, won first place, a Ninth Grade Award and the Avangrid Foundation Most Energy Sustainable Award for the invention of “En.Gen.Panels - A Fusion of Piezoelectric and Solar Technology to Optimize Solar Panels.” The panels solve the problem of solar energy being interrupted by overcast skies or rain. The panels keep the flow of electricity constant no matter what the skies look like.

Mehereen Chowdhury, a ninth grader from Fort Myers, won third place and a Ninth Grade Award for “A Protocol to the Early Detection of Neurological Conditions Using Eye Movement Data.” The invention is an app that people can use to diagnose neurological conditions without paying a lot of money.

Yusef Mujtaba, a tenth grader from Fort Myers, won the Cantor Colburn Detroit Patent Application Award for the invention, “Power Walk: An Innovative Smart Sneaker Using Thermoelectricity.” The shoe has GPS tracking and navigation for people who are blind. The sneaker aims to create electricity - even providing a power source that can charge electronic devices.

Aum Dhruv and Nicholas Harty, a pair of eleventh graders from Fort Myers, won first place, an Eleventh Grade Award and Environmental and Social Impact Award for their invention, “VisionBound: Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Preventable Retinal Diseases.” Made for people struggling with diabetic retinopathy, the invention includes a 30D lens that goes 3 cm. away from the pupil of the eye paired with a high-quality camera.

Caroline Guerra, an eleventh grader from Naples, won third place and eleventh grade award for “Generating Bioplastics from Banana Peels: An Innovative Approach to Reduce Artificial Plastic Pollution.” The invention is an eco-friendly bioplastic made from banana peels.

Lucan Keyser, an eleventh grader from Naples, won the WilmerHale Patent Application Award for “Creating and Testing the Efficiency of a Biofoul Removal Tool on PVC Coral Nursery Trees in the Upper Florida Keys.” The invention is a tool that cleans biofoul, like algae, barnacles, sponges and fire coral from growing nursery trees.

This was the first in-person convention held since the pandemic. To watch the award ceremony, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican Cuisine coming to Bonita Springs

A local family from Mexico wants to share their traditions and culture with the Southwest Florida community through a casual restaurant they are launching soon in Bonita Springs. The Salazars plan to open Malinche Mexican Cuisine on June 27 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
Cape Coral, FL
Education
Fort Myers, FL
Education
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Naples, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Mediterranean dining comes to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Angelo DiFiore is planning for the future in Lakewood Ranch these days, which is nice considering it wasn't long ago he didn't think he had a future. DiFiore, who will open Sofia's on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch in August, was lying in bed early in 2021, waiting for COVID-19 to end his life.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

There was a large turnout this weekend at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, initially said they were expecting about 10,000 people over the two-day period. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Florida Keys
globalmunchkins.com

10 of the Best Fort Myers Beach Rentals Available for Your Summer Vacation

Fort Myers Beach is a lovely tourist destination for spring breakers, snowbirds, and family summer vacations. We just visited Fort Myers with our little ones and had a blast. The beach is situated in Lee County, Florida, on Estero Island. With a little over 5,500 people, according to the 2020 US Census, there is more than enough room for guests to claim their spot on the beach and choose from a plethora of great Fort Myers Beach rentals.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor says city is safe amid apparent wave of violent crime

Violence in Southwest Florida’s largest city, Cape Coral, is on the rise and the city’s mayor wants to ensure people know the city is safe. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Wawa off Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral. Since Memorial Day, there has been a deadly officer-involved shooting, a deadly shooting, and the arrest of two boys accused of stealing guns.
CAPE CORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches, dead roaches & plumbing issues shut Boca Raton restaurant last week

Live roaches and a plumbing system in disrepair caused a Boca Raton restaurant to temporarily shut down last week. The eatery, Villa Rosano, closed for a day due to various violations. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 exposure closes aquatic center

A COVID-19 exposure has closed the River Park Aquatic Center until further notice. Saturday the City of Naples Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook notifying the public due to a COVID-19 exposure they’re closing the aquatic center. This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
bungalower

Get your resource-hungry yard flipped by “Flip My Florida Yard”

Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy