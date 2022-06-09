ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Marriages

By Carey Reeder
Clanton Advertiser
 5 days ago

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from June 2-8. Christopher Allen Courville to Ashley Elizabeth...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

Strattis remembered as always being willing to help

Chilton County recently lost dedicated community member Michael Randy Strattis. His funeral was held on June 3 at West End Baptist Church, the church he had recently joined. Strattis had died in a house fire on May 14. He had been born in West Virginia in 1949. Strattis impacted the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Butterfly Bridge spreading its wings to further outreach in the community

The Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center in Clanton set a new mark for their specialized services in 2020-2021. In the impact report for 2020-21, the nonprofit showed increases in both the number of total services provided and the impact and outreach in the Chilton County community throughout the year. Butterfly Bridge helped 382 children.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

COLUMN: Excited for changes at tag office

I recently interviewed leadership of the Chilton County Tag Division about software upgrades that have come to the department. Long lines when registering or renewing a vehicle have become the subject of many jokes throughout the country. So much so that Disney had its DMV in “Zootopia” manned by sloths. However, my personal experience with wait times at the Chilton County tag office were nothing compared to what I have experienced other places, even before the updated system.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton approves changes to special events ordinance

The Clanton City Council approved changes to an ordinance outlining when special events requiring off-duty officers will be charged during its June 13 meeting. The update removes a date in May as a day when no one would be charged but keeps the dates of the Martin Luther King Jr, Peach Festival and Christmas parades as festival days that would be free. Anyone wanting to hold a parade or event needing extra police officer presence would have the fees waived on this day. The fee on non-festival days would be $35 per hour per officer.
CLANTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Clanton Advertiser

Hot Rod Power Tour to make honorary drive-thru for Easterling

The 28th annual HOT ROD Power Tour is revving up for their annual tour which will run June 13-17. The 1,000 mile journey is expected to bring together more than 3,500 hot rod vehicles together. Auto enthusiasts from around the world will travel to the Southeast to witness the five-day, five-city journey. During the tour from Hoover to Pensacola hundreds of hotrods are planned to make their way to the home of local hot-rod enthusiast, Ricky Easterling.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Calhoun resigns from IDA

Chilton County Industrial Development Authority acting chairman Matthew Mims announced the resignation of member Jason Calhoun at its June 14 meeting. Calhoun had been a Chilton County Commission appointee to the IDA board to fill a recent vacancy. In his resignation letter, Calhoun states, “My overall knowledge and understanding of...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

BOE approves new hires

The Chilton County Board of Education is preparing for next school year with a focus on hiring needed personnel. The board approved 10 certified employees and five classified employees at its June 13 meeting. New certified employees included a new counselor at Isabella to replace recently retired Amy Ballew, a teacher for Jemison Middle, two teachers for Jemison High School, a counselor for LeCroy Career Technical Center, two teachers for Chilton County High School, a STEM Academy teacher for LeCroy Career Technical Center and a counselor who will work at Clanton Elementary and Clanton Intermediate.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy