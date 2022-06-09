The Chilton County Board of Education is preparing for next school year with a focus on hiring needed personnel. The board approved 10 certified employees and five classified employees at its June 13 meeting. New certified employees included a new counselor at Isabella to replace recently retired Amy Ballew, a teacher for Jemison Middle, two teachers for Jemison High School, a counselor for LeCroy Career Technical Center, two teachers for Chilton County High School, a STEM Academy teacher for LeCroy Career Technical Center and a counselor who will work at Clanton Elementary and Clanton Intermediate.
