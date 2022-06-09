The Clanton City Council approved changes to an ordinance outlining when special events requiring off-duty officers will be charged during its June 13 meeting. The update removes a date in May as a day when no one would be charged but keeps the dates of the Martin Luther King Jr, Peach Festival and Christmas parades as festival days that would be free. Anyone wanting to hold a parade or event needing extra police officer presence would have the fees waived on this day. The fee on non-festival days would be $35 per hour per officer.

CLANTON, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO