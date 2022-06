South Boston Speedway will host a free Fan Fest on Friday night, July 1 featuring a concert by popular country music performer Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band. The concert will be held on the frontstretch of the speedway at 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of practice and testing for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort to be held the following night, Saturday night, July 2.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO