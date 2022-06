St. Louis has become the first Missouri city to completely ban no-knock search warrants, or warrants that allow police officers to enter a property without announcing their presence. Surrounded by family members whose loved ones were killed during no-knock raids, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Tuesday banning the practice that has […] The post St. Louis mayor signs executive order banning no-knock search warrants appeared first on Missouri Independent.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO