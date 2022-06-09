ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves Trophy Stopping at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

 4 days ago

June 9, 2022

Lee Evancho

Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will come to Choccolocco Park at 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford, AL 36203 on July 26, 2022 7:05 pm. In conjunction with the Choccolocco Monsters promotional Braves Night, fans can purchase a ticket to see the Monsters play while getting the opportunity to take pictures with the Atlanta Braves World Championship trophy Tickets to the Choccolocco Monsters game can be purchased at www.choccoloccopark.com.

