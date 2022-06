Sacramento County issued the following press release today. The Board of Supervisors approved today Sacramento County’s first proposed “Safe Stay Community” for persons experiencing homelessness. The new concept community will open at 8144 Florin Road, on the corner of Power Inn and Florin at the former site of a now razed grocery store. The site will house up to 100 Pallet sleeping cabins – both single and double occupancy, bathrooms, and communal gathering spaces. At any point in time, it can shelter up to 125 people.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO