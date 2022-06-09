ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee police search for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErfEz_0g5kDA0s00
Kissimmee police search for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officer said Abner Ruiz, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Wimbledon Street at around 5 p.m.

Police said Ruiz suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYEIs_0g5kDA0s00
Kissimmee police search for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

Investigators also released a photo of Ruiz’s white Toyota pickup truck that he was last seen driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmGNZ_0g5kDA0s00
Kissimmee police search for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

Anyone who sees Ruiz or his truck is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.

