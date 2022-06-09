Kissimmee police search for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officer said Abner Ruiz, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Wimbledon Street at around 5 p.m.

Police said Ruiz suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Investigators also released a photo of Ruiz’s white Toyota pickup truck that he was last seen driving.

Anyone who sees Ruiz or his truck is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.

