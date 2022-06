LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.

LISBON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO