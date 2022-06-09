ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Missing' Hackensack Woman Apparently OK, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J4MN_0g5kCMdn00
Heather Li Torres Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A Hackensack woman who'd been reported missing apparently is safe and not in any apparent danger, but police want to confirm her well-being in person.

Heather Li Torres spoke with law enforcement Wednesday night after seeing Facebook posts about her disappearance.

"She said she is OK," a ranking officer told Daily Voice. "There's no reason to believe she's in any danger. A family member also advised (authorities) that she is OK."

Torres must officially remain a missing person, however, until police physically confirm her situation, just to be sure.

Torres, previously of Saddle Brook, has described herself online as "a well-rounded artist experienced in modeling, acting, singing, and dancing.

"I am interested in promotional modeling, pin-up, performance artist, swimwear, editorial, art, acting, fitness, fit modeling, fashion, glamour, hair/makeup, lifestyle, and part modeling."

Torres became the subject of viral social media posts about her apparently being missing "for days."

******

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

