Parked in the middle of one of the Capital’s most bustling water lanes, AJ Tracey performs live from a slick, jet-black basketball court in front of Tower Bridge. Flanked by Uber boats and tourist cruises, he’s taken to the barge-turned-court-turned-stage to kick off the opening ceremony for the unveiling of the UK’s first floating basketball court, which is travelling down the River Thames between Woolwich and The Houses of Parliament – a collaboration between Hennessy and the National Basketball Association (NBA), in a three-day celebration of the sport in London.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO