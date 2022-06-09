Rep. Stefanik says ‘Protecting Our Kids Act’ violates 2nd Amendment rights

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is not backing down in pushing for Second Amendment Rights.

According to the Congresswoman, she voted against the “ Protecting Our Kids Act ,” which was introduced in late May following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Among the changes, the bill would prohibit the sale or transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms to individuals under the age of 21. It would also establish new federal criminal offenses to gun trafficking, a federal statutory framework to regulate ghost guns and guidelines to regulate firearm storage on residential premises.

Although the “Protecting Our Kids Act” passed in the House of Representatives after a vote was called on June 8, Congresswoman Stefanik said the bill violates Second Amendment rights.

Rep. Stefanik criticized the bill for “criminalizing law-abiding Americans” and said it fails to address the broader problems of gun violence.

Her full statement regarding the issue can be read below.

“I am proud to stand up for the Second Amendment rights of Upstate New York and the North Country against this legislation that shreds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans with no effect on deterring criminals who do not follow the law when obtaining firearms. I have worked in Congress to introduce legislation that incentivizes gun safety and training, increase School Resource Officers in schools, and voted in support of the bipartisan FIX NICS Act, signed into law by President Trump, which improved the National Instant Background Check System. Additionally, I have voted to provide $1 billion in federal funds to support hardening schools and increase the number of School Resource Officers. As Far-Left Democrats double down on their unconstitutional agenda that shreds our Second Amendment rights, I will continue to stand up for the Constitution and push for solutions, including advocating for increased mental health resources across the country.” Rep. Stefanik, R-NY

