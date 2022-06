(Fargo, ND) -- A fast response by Fargo fire crews helped minimize damage from a fire at a home Monday morning. "We were actually dispatched at 11:32 which is the same time the call came in. We arrived on scene and fortunately we were close, only a few blocks away and were able to start attacking the fire," said Assistant Fire Marshall Dawn Stollenwerk.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO