China’s nuclear ambitions may lead to a tripolar landscape and further proliferation as it seeks to place itself equal to the U.S. and Russia. "It's one thing to have a kind of bilateral nuclear superpowers know the world as it is now, but headed towards a trilateral, trilateral situation the potential for accidents and miscalculations just naturally grows," James Anderson, acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Trump, told Fox News Digital. "And that's unfortunate."

