Officials warn consumers imported product Deggeh Okra Powder contains peanut allergens

The New York state agriculture commissioner is warning consumers of an undeclared peanut allergens in Deggeh Okra Powder.

The powder is imported and distributed by Deggeh Foods Inc. located at 363 East 169 St. in the Bronx

People who have severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product, according to officials. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this product, according to officials.

The recalled Deggeh Okra Powder is packaged in an 8-ounce flexible plastic container with the bar code 3765411520.

Deggeh Okra Powder is imported from Senegal and was sold in retail stores specializing in African foods in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The New York State Food Laboratory revealed the product contained peanut allergens and was not declared on the label.