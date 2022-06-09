ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Officials warn consumers imported product Deggeh Okra Powder contains peanut allergens

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfAPh_0g5kAdWS00

The New York state agriculture commissioner is warning consumers of an undeclared peanut allergens in Deggeh Okra Powder.

The powder is imported and distributed by Deggeh Foods Inc. located at 363 East 169 St. in the Bronx

People who have severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product, according to officials. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this product, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6B3l_0g5kAdWS00

The recalled Deggeh Okra Powder is packaged in an 8-ounce flexible plastic container with the bar code 3765411520.

Deggeh Okra Powder is imported from Senegal and was sold in retail stores specializing in African foods in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The New York State Food Laboratory revealed the product contained peanut allergens and was not declared on the label.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

MTA launches online customer survey

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched a customer survey Tuesday for New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Access-A-Ride Paratransit customers. MTA officials say the survey results will "allow the MTA to better understand how customers use services now, and how to direct future resources toward desired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Industry
City
Manhattan, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanuts#Allergens#Plastic Container#Deggeh Okra Powder#Deggeh Foods Inc#African
News 12

Police: Boxes of grenades found in Sunset Park home

Police say they found two boxes of grenades inside a Brooklyn home Monday morning. Police found 10 grenades inside the home. While those grenades were not live, the news shook up the neighborhood. Eva Sanabria has lived on 48th Street between Third and Fourth for more than 60 years and says she knew the family who lived here.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

New Rochelle unveils new hybrid police cruisers

A Hudson Valley police department is taking a big step toward a greener future. The New Rochelle Police Department is riding clean with its first hybrid electric cruisers. The department says it will save the city money, especially with fuel costs being so high right now. It'll also reduce the...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
News 12

New Jersey lawmakers seek solution to excessive deer population

Advocates and lawmakers at the State House in Trenton are looking for a solution to curb the excessive deer problem in the state. A recent Rutgers study of selected areas of the state found an average of between 60 and 200 deer per square mile. Experts say that to avoid traffic accidents and destroying crops, that number should average 10 deer per square mile.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Police: Bear spotted taking stroll through Nanuet

Police and concerned citizens are keeping an eye out for a black bear that was spotted taking a stroll through Nanuet. Authorities say the bear was seen in the area of Oakland Place and Rob Court this weekend. Do not feed bears!. Never feed or approach a bear!. Remain calm...
NANUET, NY
News 12

Teisha Parker Named News Director of News 12 New Jersey

News 12 New Jersey has announced Teisha Parker as News Director overseeing its on-air and digital platforms. Parker is a veteran of New England media and journalism whose varied career has included work in television news, local cable news, digital news, and corporate consulting. “I'm thrilled to join the talented...
POLITICS
News 12

Authorities: At least 4 injured in fire at Bronx home

Authorities say at least four people were injured in a fire at home in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 4061 Lowerre Place. Fire crews got the flames under control after 9 p.m. The landlord told News 12 a family of...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy