Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced details of a $1 million investment to upgrade and rehabilitate the city's four historic neighborhood fire stations. The investment will cover all four city fire stations in the west side, east side, north side, and south side locations. All four stations have served their communities for many decades, with the west and east side fire stations being in operation for over 100 years.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO