Last week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson declined to comment on the bombshell New York Times story that said, among other things, he booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women from the fall of 2019 through spring 2021. At that time, Watson was facing 24 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, but it was reported on Monday that two more lawsuits will soon be filed against him.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO