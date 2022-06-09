ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Pregnant woman shot by son while waiting in Rush’s drive-thru, Lexington County cops say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 5 days ago

A Columbia woman was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after getting shot while waiting at the drive-thru of a Rush’s restaurant, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department .

The bullet was fired from inside the 2003 Mercedez-Benz that the pregnant 29-year-old was driving, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s department. The woman’s autistic son pulled the trigger of a gun he found inside the car, the incident report said.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 8:25 p.m. at the Rush’s at 283 Harbison Blvd. , according to the incident report. That’s by the intersection with Columbiana Drive, near Columbiana Centre in the popular shopping and dining district.

A Columbia police officer was already on the scene and told deputies the woman was inside the car in the drive-thru line when she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot in the stomach area, the incident report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPagw_0g5kA0NU00
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting at a Rush’s restaurant on Harbison Boulevard. Street View image from September 2018. © 2022 Google

The shot came from the backseat, where her son was seated, according to the incident report.

The deputy did not get a chance to speak to the victim, who was holding her torso and had blood on the front of her shirt when EMS put her in an ambulance and took her to Prisma Health Richland hospital, the incident report said.

The woman’s injury isn’t life threatening, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State Thursday.

Myrick said the sheriff’s department has not received information about any problems with the baby the woman is carrying. Without giving specific details, Myrick said both mother and baby are in good condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

During the incident, the boy was taken inside the Rush’s until help arrived, according to the incident report.

During a search of the car, the deputy saw blood on the driver’s seat and found a small hole in the seat consistent with a bullet, according to the incident report.

“It appeared a single shot came from the rear seat, through the front back rest, and entered (the victim’s) body,” the deputy said in the incident report.

The deputy found a small pistol with 12 loaded rounds in the magazine, but an empty chamber, according to the incident report. An empty shell was found on the floor board on the rear passenger side of the car, the incident report said.

When a 31-year-old man, identified in the incident report as the victim’s “significant other” arrived at the Rush’s, he said neither the woman nor he knew there was a gun in the car. He told the deputy that the victim doesn’t normally use that car, but he does, according to the incident report.

He continued, telling the deputy he uses the car to drive several friends around to play basketball. He said all his friends carry guns, “some legally some illegally,” but he doesn’t know who is the owner of the gun, according to the incident report.

There was no word if anyone would face charges for a possible crime connected to the gun, but the sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the shooting, Myrick said.

One person who definitely won’t be charged with any crimes is the child, who is under 10 years old, according to Myrick.

The boy is with his mother, Myrick said.

Comments / 13

Jeff
4d ago

A blessing that she and the baby survived. Great news after bad news!

Reply(7)
10
Related
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in Aiken’s 2nd restroom-peeping case within weeks

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to record video of a girl in a restroom stall – the second suspect to be arrested on similar charges in recent weeks. Christopher Carson Crow, 40, was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident...
AIKEN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies working to identify suspects accused of stealing debit cards

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify two suspects who allegedly stole multiple credit and debit cards. Deputies said the suspects supposedly used the cards at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard to purchase several thousand dollars worth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia#Rush#Mercedez Benz#Ems#Prisma Health Richland
abccolumbia.com

Camden man arrested after shooting father-in-law

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is behind bars after shooting his father-in-law on Saturday, June 12th. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of gun shots on Sinclair Street in Camden. Investigators say there was an altercation between 43-year-old Michael Jermaine Jefferson...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Family of woman shot and killed in Columbia last week release balloons to honor her life

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family and friends of a woman who was fatally shot last week came together for a balloon release to honor her life. Last Tuesday, Columbia police say Jasmine Gantt was at a home on Spalding Avenue, where she was arguing with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. Police say they detained the male at the scene and brought him to headquarters for questioning before he was released.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Person found dead in abandoned home in Dearing, Ga

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and McDuffie County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead in an abandoned house in Dearing Sunday afternoon. The abandoned home, which is located near the intersection of Ellington Airline Road and Fish Hatchery Road, was the sight of an investigation Sunday after […]
DEARING, GA
abccolumbia.com

Driver dies after overnight collision on I-26 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after an overnight collision on I-26. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-26 West at mile marker 147. According to troopers, the driver of a 2016 Jeep Patriot stopped on the road with the lights...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia police arrest man accused of intentionally crashing into Jimmy John's restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators have found a man they believe intentionally crashed into a Columbia restaurant - and then left the scene. According to Columbia Police, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The driver slammed into the Jimmy John's restaurant at 5910 Garners Ferry Road - the Woodhill Shopping Center. Photos from the restaurant show significant damage suggesting the car went a considerable distance into the restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody. The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

More than a dozen men accused in sting operation

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — More than a dozen men are behind bars Kershaw County deputies held a sting operation targeting sex offenders in the area. Operation “Rock the Boat” was led by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department along with multiple South Carolina law enforcement agencies including the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on I-26. Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning near mile marker 147 of I-26 west. Jones says the driver of a Jeep...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
412
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy