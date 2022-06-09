Appeal process underway to bring back Aurora Pride parade

CHICAGO - After dozens of Neo-Nazis were arrested with riot gear near an Idaho Pride event this weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Monday that officials have "shored up" intelligence-gathering efforts ahead of the city’s planned festivities as he "put those who might be planning something on notice."
CHICAGO - Criminal charges have been filed against the former Chicago police officer who got into a confrontation last year with a Black woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. Bruce Dyker was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct. Dyker, 52, resigned from the department last...
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A homicide investigation is underway in Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead Monday in a home on the 200 block of Camden Lane. Police have not yet said when the killings happened, how they happened, or a motive. However, they did say they have a person of interest in custody.
CHICAGO - Community activist Ja'Mal Green announced his run for Chicago mayor Tuesday. Green, a native Chicagoan, joins a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28, 2023 election. Lightfoot announced last week that she is officially seeking a second term. The Beverly father...
CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO - Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was discharged Monday evening from Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being hospitalized due to a "neurological event" he experienced last week. Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a "short stay" as he recovers, according to his physician Dr. Eric Terman. "Daley...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are keeping a missing postal worker's case in the spotlight, three-and-a-half years after she vanished. On Monday, CPD released a video about the cold case of Kierra Coles and are again asking the public for any information that might help find her. "Even if you think...
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
CHICAGO - A crowd gathered in Lincoln Square Sunday morning demanding safer streets after a toddler was killed when a bicycle collided with a semi-truck last week. Residents gathered for a family-friendly ‘Walk + Roll for Safe Streets' event near Leavitt and Eastwood to honor Raphael ‘Rafi’ Cardenas and Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Grace Shambrook, who were both killed this month.
CHICAGO - As lawmakers work on gun control legislation in Washington, Chicago police say they are recovering more and more assault weapons. "We've seen an 81-percent increase in the assault weapons recoveries this year compared to last," said Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department, who adds that trend is concerning to law enforcement.
BERWYN, Ill. - It is summer break and for most people that means fun. But for some kids, it could mean no lunch. That is why the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) is launching the "Lunch Bus." It’s summer, school’s out and kids get to be kids. All of that...
CHICAGO - Chicago women are hitting the streets next Tuesday to raise awareness for missing and murdered Black and brown women and girls. They want a sense of urgency from police on what they say are dozens of cold cases and disappearances. This is the fifth year for the "We...
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday night as he stood on a sidewalk in West Garfield Park on the West Side, police said. About 8:36 p.m., a gunman approached the man on foot in the 4200 block of West Madison Street and fired shots, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 9:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in...
COOK COUNTY - A Cook County Jail inmate and his fiancé are accused of trying to hire a hitman to take out a witness in the man's murder case. In May, investigators say they discovered 27-year-old Michael Aguirre was trying to find a hitman. They then had an undercover officer visit Aguirre at the jail.
CHICAGO - A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots. One of the...
Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department, joins John Williams to talk about being named to a nine-member team that will investigate the massacre in Uvalde, TX. Kristen also talks about the controversy surrounding the Aurora Pride Parade and its permit being revoked by the city of Aurora. Her new book, “Reimagining Blue: […]
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 40-year-old was standing outside just before 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the leg and foot, according to police. He was taken to Mount...
