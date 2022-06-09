Texas teachers union finds most school employees don’t want to be armed: survey

A vast majority of Texas school workers don’t want to be armed after the Uvalde school massacre , according to a teachers union poll released Wednesday.

Some 77 percent of employees who participated in the Texas American Federation of Teachers poll said they didn’t want to be armed amid a push by some Republican lawmakers to “harden” schools with increased security, more officers or giving weapons to teachers.

“Trying to arm teachers is risky and counterproductive,” union president Zeph Capo said in a statement. “Teachers can’t be expected to become highly-trained law enforcement officers and use guns in a crisis without endangering students or themselves.”

A whopping 90 percent of respondents said they’re worried about a shooting at their school following the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 kids and two teachers dead.

Those polled largely supported gun control measures, with 99 percent backing “comprehensive background checks” for all purchases, 98 percent in support of “red flag” laws, 96 percent in favor of increasing the age for all gun purchases to 21 — and 83 percent in support an assault-weapons ban.

Forty-two percent said the shooting may affect whether they return to school next year, the poll said.

Capo said if politicians don’t act, they should be booted in the November elections.

“We must vote out any candidate or elected official who says they support public education but refuse to act against the murder of our schoolchildren and teachers,” Capo said.

Texas has a school marshal program that allows for educators to carry weapons in districts that opt into the program, the Texas Tribune reported. But not many districts have opted in and only 361 people have become licensed school marshals in a state with 369,000 public school teachers, according to the Tribune.

The union received 5,100 responses to its poll that included K-12 teachers and workers, higher education employees, parents and other community members. The responses reportedly included 4,673 teachers and employees, with 3,673 responses from K-12 teachers.