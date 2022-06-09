ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC hopeful Zhang Mingyang lands ‘absolutely horrifying’ knockout on opponent

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 5 days ago

You won’t find any mercy with Zhang Mingyang in the octagon.

Mingyang, a Chinese light heavyweight, landed a horrifying knockout over Tuco Tokkos early on in their bout during the “Road to UFC” series Wednesday.

With a minute left in the first round, Mingyang struck a right-handed punch that sent Tokkos flailing to the canvas. After Mingyang landed a few additional swings, the referee intervened with Tokkos lying motionless.

ZHANG MINGYANG WITH THE HUGE UPSET 💥

[ #RoadToUFC LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/0h2b10Sxo5

— UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tokkos remained on the canvas for “ a very, very long time ” while he received significant medical attention, per USA Today reporter Mike Bohn, who called the hit “absolutely horrifying.” Tokkos ultimately left the octagon with assistance from his coaches.

Later on, with an apparent gash on his nose, Tokkos took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts:

“Well that f–king sucks,” Tokkos said . “Sorry guys. I just came out and brawled. I can’t help it, it’s just where I come from. Yeah, sorry guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rRUE_0g5k80PR00
A screengrab of the brutal knockout
UFC

Mingyang, on the other hand, certainly made a statement as he vies for a spot in the professional ranks amongst other UFC hopefuls.

“This was just the beginning,” Mingyang said after what was considered a stunning upset. “I think people are going to get to know me more. I think I have that confidence to get into the UFC with this kind of fighting, but I think this is just the surface. I think later on people are going to get to know me more.”

