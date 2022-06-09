ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bully Ray discusses Cody Rhodes' performance

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was one of the most surprising events of 2022. 'The American Nightmare' returned to Stamford after a full six years, making his first appearance on WrestleMania 38 to the delight of fans. The 36-year-old from Marietta has expressed his desire to become a world...

www.wrestling-world.com

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Considering Babyface Turn For Longtime Star

That’s an idea. There are a few different ways to present a wrestler but most of them boil down to being a hero or a villain. The vast majority of wrestlers fit into one of these two categories and it is often fairly easy to tell which is which. Sometimes someone needs to be switched though and that can make for some interesting moments. That might be the case again with a WWE star.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Ronda Rousey suffered an injury

During the episode of the blue show that aired last Friday on FOX television screens, WWE wanted to stage a Six-Pack Challenge, which should have already been staged on Raw, when Sasha and Naomi left the company, with the athletes called into question who were instead: Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Xia Li.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
