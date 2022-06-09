ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man shot, killed while driving on I-64 at Hampton

By Monica Ryan
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He was suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition. He later died from his injuries.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

oneway170
4d ago

Ive lived here in the city for almost 25 yrs and the crime has gotten so much worse especially these last couple yrs. Gun violence is out of control these kids act as if they're playing video games and the sad thing is most of them are getting away with it.

Jerry Trame
5d ago

lived in st. Louis area 30 years ago. was starting to miss it. now, I'm glad I'm out. turning into another Chicago. what is going on?

IN THIS ARTICLE
