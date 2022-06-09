Tara Lipinski eviscerates new figure skating age limit: ‘Broken system’

Tara Lipinski has slammed the decision to raise the Olympic figure skating age limit from 15 to 17.

In a tweet earlier this week, the International Skating Union announced the decision was necessary “for the sake of protecting the physical and mental health, and emotional well-being of Skaters.” It will go into effect in time for the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

“Raising the age limit is a quick fix that will deny athletes a performance on the biggest stage, and ultimately not make a difference in stopping the abuse,” Lipinski tweeted . “These young athletes will still be skating under this broken system, you just won’t see them til they are 17.”

One of the reasons for the switch was the case of Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater who at 15 years old had a positive doping test revealed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics .

Lipinski continued to question the new regulations on Instagram.

“This was the answer to systemic doping and abuse of these young athletes?” she asked. “It’s taken me some time to formulate my thoughts as this decision is baffling to me.”

Lipinski, now a 39-year-old commentator for NBC Sports, famously won the gold medal in Ladies’ singles at the Nagano Olympics in 1998 when she was 15.

“How does this rule protect these athletes? They’ve protected themselves from another future worldwide scandal that involves a 15 year old. But there will still be 15 year olds that are not eligible for senior competition that will continue to train under this same broken system,” she concluded. “You just won’t see it. It just will be buried.”