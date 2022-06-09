ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney fires TV content chief Peter Rice in shocking move

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPHyi_0g5k7E9D00

Embattled Disney CEO Bob Chapek canned TV content boss Peter Rice on Thursday in a surprise shakeup that blindsided Disney employees, as well as Rice himself, sources said.

Rice — who oversaw the division that made over 300 shows a year for platforms like ABC, Disney Channel, Disney+, Hulu and FX — had recently renewed his contract through 2024, according to reports.

But Chapek personally brought down the hammer on Rice, according to the New York Times , which cited “an ill fit” with the Mouse House’s corporate culture.

Disney confirmed the ouster Thursday without providing any details of why Rice was let go.

Rice did not return requests for comment.

He will be replaced by his second in command, Dana Walden, who came over with Rice after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Rice had served as chairman of general entertainment content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6Ynu_0g5k7E9D00
Peter Rice, chairman of general entertainment content, was let go on Thursday in a surprising shakeup.
Alberto E. Rodriguez

“Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave,” Chapek said.

The CEO touted Walden’s achievements, which include “championing creative talent and developing programming that truly captures the cultural zeitgeist” such as ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Onyx Collective’s Academy Award-winning “Summer of Soul” and Hulu’s “The Dropout.”

Rice, who also oversaw ABC News, just renewed his contract at Disney in August, Puck News reported. It ran until the end of 2024 and Disney will pay the exec out, sources told the Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9bY_0g5k7E9D00
Dana Walden, Rice’s second in command, will take on his role.
Getty Images for Netflix

Chapek has had a difficult few months as he has grappled with the fallout from his fumbling response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law . Disney’s stock price has also plummeted as media watchers voiced concerns about the profitability of its streaming service. Under Chapek, the company let go of its most senior communications executive, Geoff Morrell, after just three months on the job.

All the press for a company that had run rather smoothly under Chapek’s predecessor, Bob Iger, caused some in Hollywood to speculate if Chapek was up to the job .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLAhb_0g5k7E9D00
Rice’s firing is the latest chapter in Bob Chapek’s short tenure as Disney CEO.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Disney chairman Susan Arnold gave Chapek the board’s backing in an emailed statement Thursday.

“The strength of The Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future,” she said. “In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the Board.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Challenge: USA Trailer Welcomes Back CBS Reality Vets From Survivor, Big Brother and More — Who Will Win?

Click here to read the full article. As revealed in the official trailer for CBS’ The Challenge: USA, its contestants are getting a “chance to go down in reality competition history.” Actually, make that a second chance. A total of 28 familiar faces from The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island and Survivor have been selected to participate in a contest of “extraordinary athleticism” and “high-octane drama,” according to host T.J. Lavin. “Every week, a new twist. Every week, a new betrayal. Who has what it takes?” asks the trailer. Premiering Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 pm, The Challenge: USA will stake...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy