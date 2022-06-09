Uvalde superintendent won’t say if school police chief Pete Arredondo still employed

The Uvalde, Texas, school superintendent refused to say Thursday if the district’s embattled police chief — who has been blamed for the botched police response to last month’s mass shooting — still has his job.

“That falls in line with some personnel … and I cannot comment on that,” Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell said at a public meeting when asked about the status of Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

The embattled top cop was in charge of the law enforcement response May 24, when 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos went into Robb Elementary School and shot and killed 19 students and two teachers.

State law enforcement officials criticized Arredondo for not allowing police officers to immediately storm the classrooms and kill Ramos.

Instead, Arredondo ordered law enforcement to try to negotiate with him , allowing almost an hour to pass before a group made up mostly of US Border Patrol agents reportedly bucked orders and took the killer out .

Arredondo, who is also a newly elected Uvalde City Council member, was a no-show earlier this week at the only public city meeting since the shooting happened. He has kept a low profile since the killing and has said little to the press, despite his central role in the police response.

Also at the school meeting Thursday, the superintendent said police officers are patrolling every UCISD campus during summer sessions and that the district plans to hire additional officers for each campus by the fall.

Hall also revealed that the district worked with an outside security firm to conduct walk-throughs at all campuses and identify security improvements.

The district previously announced students and teachers will not be returning to Robb Elementary School in the fall, but what will become of the campus has not been determined.