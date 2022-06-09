Camille Kostek catches boyfriend Rob Gronkowski sleeping during shopping trip

Keeping you up, Gronk?

Camille Kostek revealed Wednesday that she caught boyfriend Rob Gronkowski napping during a shopping trip to her friend’s Massachusetts boutique, Hey Chick , even chronicling the comical outing on social media.

“He fell asleep on the couch waiting for me while I was in the fitting rooms,” Kostek said of the free-agent tight end as she filmed him snoozing away.

Camille Kostek revealed in a recent Instagram Story that she caught boyfriend Rob Gronkowski napping during a recent shopping trip. Instagram/Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski joined Camille Kostek in Florida in May to celebrate the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 edition. Getty Images

“We were cracking up on the way home thinking about what shoppers thought when they witnessed this.”

Kostek, who recently appeared in the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit , also quipped, “If you bring your boyfriend shopping, there’s a place for him to take a nap. It’s just really convenient.”

Kostek, 30, recently spent time in the northeast after a whirlwind few weeks promoting the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The “Dancing With Myself” host jetted to Florida in May to celebrate the launch of the new issue and was joined by Gronkowski, 33, for support.

Camille Kostek appears in the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Camille Kostek with Rob Gronkowski during his Gronk Beach bash in Las Vegas in April 2022. Getty Images for Encore Beach Cl

“When I speak on what being a part of this brand means to me, beyond shooting for the issue itself, I refer to the moments I experience on location at launch events often. On this day I met, hugged, chatted and got deep with many of you on here. Meeting in real life to connect are moments I live for,” Kostek said of her experience last month.

This spring has been eventful for both Gronkowski and Kostek, who also launched her second swimwear collection with Swimsuits for All. The four-time Super Bowl champ, meanwhile, hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in April, followed by his Gronk Beach bash in Las Vegas later in the month.

Though Gronkowski has not yet made a decision about his NFL future, the Buccaneers remain “optimistic” they’ll re-sign one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets.