ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANrjP_0g5k66Cr00
$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and company representatives announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind critical minerals manufacturing facility is coming to Stillwater.

USA Rare Earth, LLC, is set to invest more than $100 million in developing the Stillwater facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.

The factory will convert rare earth oxides into metals, magnets and other specialty material.

USA Rare Earth, LLC, controls and operates the Round Top Heavy Rare Earth, Lithium and Critical Minerals Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. Round Top contains 13 of the 35 minerals deemed “critical” by the Department of the Interior.

Production in Oklahoma is expected to start in 2023.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was in attendance Thursday, posted “The U.S. relies almost entirely on China for rare earth minerals. They control 90% of the world’s supply. Today, we are taking steps to change that. I’m thrilled USA Rare Earth chose Oklahoma for the first US-based rare earth metal manufacturing facility.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Oklahoma OMES director grilled over restaurant deal

(The Center Square) - An investigative committee raked the Office of Management and Enterprise Services executive director over the coals Monday about a state contract with a restaurant vendor accused of spending millions of state dollars. Steven Harpe, who also serves as the state's chief executive officer, said his office...
OKLAHOMA STATE
enidbuzz.com

T-38C Talon Loses Canopy in Flight

VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – On Monday, June 13, a T-38C Talon training aircraft was performing a routine mission over the Ringwood, Oklahoma, area when the canopy unexpectedly separated from the aircraft. Both pilots on board landed safely at Vance AFB and were unharmed. Following protocol, the pilots...
RINGWOOD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Industry
Local
Oklahoma Business
Stillwater, OK
Cars
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Stillwater, OK
Government
Stillwater, OK
Business
State
Oklahoma State
pryorinfopub.com

TIF Petition Gathers 2,383 Certified Signatures

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The $300 million TIF that was passed by County Commissioners will now go to a vote of the people. According to the Mayes County Election Board there were 3,016 signatures included in the petition. Of those, 2,383 were verified as valid. Matt Primm, Assistant District Attorney for District 12, told us that there are 5 data points used in determining if a signature was a registered voter. Those points are: first name, last name, zip code, house number, and numerical month and day of birth. For a signature to be approved, three of those data points must be matched against the voter registration file. With that in mind, there were 319 signatures categorized as provisional due to an issue with at least one of the remaining data points. There were 312 invalid signatures and 2 duplicates.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility. The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers hold special session to propose inflation relief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers held a special session to propose inflation relief. The goal of the special session that started Monday was to help save families money. The governor said legislators didn’t do enough to help during their regular session while legislators said his budget requests tied their hands.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KFOR

Oklahoma lawmakers introduce inflation relief bills to start off special session

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma House Representatives introduced 15 bills to counter rising inflation the first day of the 2022 special session. Six of the bills were related to eliminating grocery taxes. Three of them were for reducing personal income taxes. There was a franchise tax suspension bill and a plan to phaseout corporate income taxes after 8 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma National Guard hosts deployment ceremony

LEXINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma National Guard held a deployment ceremony for members about to head to the Middle East. It was for members of the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment, and their sister unit, the 169th Aviation Regiment, according to a news release. The ceremony...
LEXINGTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minerals#Magnet#Mobile#Cox Media Group
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

'Juneteenth' develops through Texas observances and designation as a national holiday

Note: This report is updated from McGuigan's story that first appeared in June 2021. “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.” That’s according to a website, simply named “Juneteeth,” that’s been around some years. ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
nationworldnews.com

At the March for Our Lives in Oklahoma, advocates asked ‘Where can we be safe?’

Oklahoma City – Standing on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol, Alasia Smith pleads with lawmakers for her future. The 17-year-old Oklahoma City high school student described to the crowd around her the new fear and anxieties she had felt in the past weeks as shootings across the country, including her home state, were the worst she had ever known. Thought she was. safe place.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy