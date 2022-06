NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days, an inmate in New Orleans, being held on charges, has died. 'Today, a resident of the Orleans Justice Center was taken to University Medical Center after, what investigators believe was, an attempted suicide. The resident, a 46 year old white male, was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. by physicians at UMC. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.

