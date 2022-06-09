Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community

Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday.

We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees.

The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people.

People can find necessities like food and water at local food distribution centers.

Well in the Desert, is an organization dedicated to homeless outreach. They provide hot meals and cool drinks six days out of the week for those in need.

They allow people to stay in the air conditioned halls, and provide transportation to cooling centers nearby.

"We take them there, our shuttle driver takes them to the library or Demuth park," says Arlene Rosenthal, Well in the Desert President.

People have also been staying out of the heat by riding busses throughout the valley.

"From here to Indio it’s an hour ride, it’s about an hour to an hour and thirty minutes. They get that much time out of the heat," says Marianne Lofton, Well in the Desert coordinator.

Another option, is the Palm Springs' Access Center, providing short term stay, daytime lockers, hygiene kits, clothes, and other resources.

"The nights that are very windy, you lose your sleeping bags. There are all types of situations that I wouldn’t recommend for anybody," says Sergio de la Fuente, Well in the Desert client.

The Palm Springs Fire Department shares they are fully staffed and ready to help those affected by the heat.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Nathan Gunkle, Palm Springs Fire Department's Public Information Officer shares, "We have had an increase in heat related emergencies with our transient population. Especially with the recent rise in temperatures. The city is preparing and we’re trying to be proactive.”

