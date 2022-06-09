WWE News: DC Teases Confrontation Between Peacemaker and Black Adam, Plot of Next Miz and Mrs., John Cena Reacts To Debut Match

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90.
“My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.”
Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
