ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

New Haven police respond to two-car crash

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrRkN_0g5k4TFV00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department responded to a two-car crash in the Elm City Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at State Street and Court Street around 12:18 p.m., police said.

This is an ongoing story.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Official: Child, 2, may have run into street before struck by car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities are still investigating a weekend incident in which a 2-year-old child was struck by a car, a city official said Monday. Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management, said the toddler was taken to a local hospital Sunday after sustaining minor injuries in the incident on Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

1 student injured in bus crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One student suffered “very” minor injuries in a bus crash in Hartford Tuesday morning, police said. The crash took place between Main and Capen Streets. One student suffered “very” minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Found Dead in Driveway in Plainfield: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Plainfield driveway this weekend. Officials said they received a call reporting an unconscious man on Ward Avenue in the Moosup section of town early Sunday morning. Responding officers found a man, identified as 56-year-old Michael Roberts. He...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man attacked in attempted catalytic converter theft: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft that turned into a knife attack in Milford early Tuesday morning. A man who lives on Concord Avenue went outside after he said he heard what sounded like a grinding noise in his driveway around 2 a.m., police said. He told police someone […]
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport man, 37, killed in targeted attack

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the man they say was killed in a targeted attack last week. He was identified Monday night as 37-year-old Noel McIntosh. Police had previously said McIntosh’s next-of-kin had been notified of his death. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 100 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Southington police investigating stabbing that occurred on I-84

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man on I-84 east early Sunday morning. Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street at I-84 for the report of a victim who had been stabbed. The victim reported that after leaving a […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A Bristol woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in East Hartford Sunday morning. Nicole Laflamme, 33, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Route 5/15 near Exit 91 when she collided with an SUV that was driving in the proper direction just before 5 a.m., according to state police.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven youth, 17, injured in weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN — City detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old New Haven youth was shot and wounded in the Newhallville neighborhood Saturday night. Around 9:06 p.m., New Haven police were called to Starr Street between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street, after the city’s Shot Spotter system reported gunfire, according to police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stratford police investigate shooting at Walgreens

STRARFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stratford Police Department, with help from the Bridgeport Police Department, are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1606 Barnum Avenue. Police say several people were involved. Some have been identified by investigators. No one had life threatening injuries. The investigation is active and...
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy