Heath D. Skinner, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Skinner, who currently serves as an associate professor of radiation oncology at Pitt as well as an investigator at UPMC Hillman, will take over the lead position on July 1.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO