FBI urges people to report hate crimes

By Kathryn Hauser
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI in Connecticut is asking that if you witness a hate crime or are a victim of a hate crime, to report it.

Racially motivated hate crimes are up roughly 49% nationwide, according to the FBI. Earlier this week, white supremacist fliers were left on lawns and streets in Bristol by the group New England Nationalist Social Club. Those fliers were also left in West Hartford, Enfield, and East Haven.

White supremacist fliers found in Bristol neighborhoods

The FBI says they are aware of these fliers and that they are taking steps to address those matters and work with other law enforcement. When it comes to hate crimes, the FBI said the public is the first line of defense.

“We cannot do our job without the help of the public,” FBI Special Agent In Charge Jean-Pierre Njock said. “You, the public, are on the ground. You, the public, see these activities, these hate crimes offenses, taking place, or are victimized.”

Stacey Sobel is the Connecticut Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League and is troubled by the increase in crimes motivated by bias against race, nationality, sexuality, disability, or gender.

“We have seen in the past four years, a 20-fold increase in White Supremacist propaganda,” Sobel said.

She says a total of nine Connecticut communities have had similar flyers found including Killingworth, West Hartford, East Hartford, Trumbull, Westbrook, Hamden, Montville, Enfield, and now Bristol.

The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents are up 42 percent this year in Connecticut. Late last year, the state police created its own special unit to probe hate crimes.

“It’s very important that we have accurate data and that we can help communities heal from these incidents,” Sobel said.

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, the FBI urges you to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov . You can remain anonymous. You can also report it through your local police department.

David Barz
5d ago

We see this every day when democrats get together against conservatives….. Can I turn that hate for the citizens of Connecticut into the FBI? Or are democrat politicians exempt from this hate crime of people starving, highest gas prices in history, supporting illegal aliens and giving them money which is against the law? Criminals that break the laws and liberal judges get them off? Am I allowed to turn these democrats to the FBI? Or are you talking about law abiding citizens that don’t want CRT taught to their children…. Or public school teachers going over the parents heads and promoting homosexuality, transgenderism, puberty blockers from no-consenting parents? Are THOSE the hate crimes you are talking about?????

Reply(1)
3
