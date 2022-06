Genesee Country Village & Museum welcomes visitors to explore stories of Black Americans in Western NY in the years following emancipation and the abolition of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Honoring Juneteenth. The event will focus on the everyday lives of both former enslaved and free Black Americans – seeking to reunite with family members scattered across the country, establishing businesses, building relationships in their communities, and both celebrating and continuing to advocate for freedom and equality.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO