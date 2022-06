WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan found his way back to the Oakshade Raceway winner’s circle in another exciting 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event on Saturday night. In other action, the youngster, Carter Schlenk, picked up his very first Sportsman feature win. Kolin Schilt made it three in a row in the Dominator Super Stock A Main and Nick Jenema out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, claimed the Compact A Main win.

