ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

This Hello Tushy Sale Saves You 45% Off The Classic Bidet—Today Only

By Brittany Vincent
SELF
SELF
 5 days ago

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This Tushy sale is one of the best bidet deals we’ve come across. Here’s why you need to shop for a bidet. While toilet paper...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

You Don't Want to Miss HelloFresh's Memorial Day Sale

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you've got meal plans on the mind or not, the HelloFresh Memorial Day Sale is right up there with the best discounts you'll find this Memorial Day holiday weekend, on big-ticket items like mattresses, clothing, Amazon items, beauty products, and patio furniture. This sitewide special offer promises major savings, and it'll only be available for a limited time.
RETAIL
SELF

The Best Parachute Memorial Day Sale Finds to Shop Right Now

Your bedroom is a sanctuary away from the worries of everyday life. What better way to make sure it stays that way than shopping the long-awaited Parachute Memorial Day Sale? Outfit your bed with the softest blankets, the coziest linens, and the fluffiest pillows you can find. From Monday, May 23, through Monday, May 30, you can score 20% off anything up for grabs on Parachute’s site, including furniture. The sale isn’t just happening online though; you can head in-store and shop steep Memorial Day discounts, with sale pricing automatically applied on the Parachute digital storefront.
SHOPPING
SELF

21 Best Deals at Backcountry Memorial Day Sale 2022

If you’re gearing up to spend the summer in the great outdoors, the Backcountry Memorial Day Sale is a can’t-miss event. Best-selling items and past season styles are on sale for as much as 50% off at the outdoor retailer now, and these Memorial Day deals will be good through the long weekend—no coupon code required.
SHOPPING
SELF

24 Best Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon for Summer in 2022

With warm weather comes wedding season and the joys of finding a dress to wear if you've RSVP'd “yes.” Luckily, there are many gorgeous wedding guest dresses on Amazon that are affordable and deliver within days (with easy returns and exchanges)—saving you the stress of scouring shops, dealing with dressing-room lines, and blowing $300 on a dress you only wear once.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bidet#Tp
SELF

The 20 Best Gifts for Men on Amazon That You Can Shop Now

Finding the perfect present for the man in your life can be tricky. Luckily, when it comes to finding the best gifts for men, Amazon is a one-stop shop that has so many options for all types of people. As an added bonus, if you’re an Amazon Prime Member, most gifts that you send will have can super-fast shipping speed—a huge convenience, especially if you’ve waited until the last minute to purchase your gift (say, for Father’s Day).
SHOPPING
SELF

The 22 Best Skin Tints and Serum Foundations for a Dewy Glow in 2022

Once the temps start heating up, switching up your makeup routine to match it is key. Swap out your full-coverage foundation for one of the best skin tints or serum foundations to give your skin a breather (and maybe some added sun protection too). In the past two years, no-makeup-makeup, which emphasizes Zoom-friendly, skin-first makeup routines, has broken into the beauty zeitgeist. With that comes low-maintenance, dewy serum-like foundations and tints. We love these innovative products because they feature lightweight formulas and skin-loving ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid—without sacrificing coverage.
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
SELF

The 14 Best Shampoos for Different Hair Types, According to Hairstylists

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you have long, short, thick, or fine hair, there’s one thing that all hair types need: the best shampoo to keep strands nourished and scalp clean and healthy. When you walk into a drugstore, you’ll see a variety of shampoos on the shelf trying to get your attention, but what should you actually be looking for in a high-quality shampoo? Well, that depends on your hair goals and needs. SELF spoke to seven hairstylists to help understand what shampoo ingredients to look for and which ones to avoid.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
SELF

Shop Cheap Outdoor Gear at These Top Retailers

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to shopping for outdoor supplies, you can wind up spending a pretty penny—if you don’t know where to find cheap outdoor gear, that is. Of course you don’t want to skimp when it comes to your backpacking and camping gear, where you want to make sure you’re using high-quality equipment that’ll ensure your comfort and safety. But thanks to the wide range of outlets, used gear sites, and discount retailers out there, it’s surprisingly easy to find quality outdoor gear at a lower price than you’d expect.
RETAIL
SELF

The 14 Best Robot Vacuums That Do the Dirty Work for You

If you’re still lugging around a clunky, corded traditional vacuum cleaner from room to room, stop right there. The best robot vacuums do all that gross, grimy work for you so that you can spend your time in other, more important ways. By now you’ve likely contemplated buying one or know someone who has and raves about it. And if you’re ready to take the plunge, let us help.
ELECTRONICS
SELF

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022—What to Expect and Early Deals to Shop

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s time to look ahead to one of the biggest sale events in all online retail: Amazon Prime Day, specifically Prime Day tech deals. The most hotly anticipated shopping event of the year is a great opportunity to bag serious savings on some of the tech items you’ve had your eye on for a while. We rounded up some early tech deals to shop right now and listed some of the biggest price cuts we’ve seen on big name brands and products, so you’ll know what prices to look for in July.
SHOPPING
SELF

21 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits So You Can Be the Best Dressed Person This Summer

As we approach the beginning of summer, it’s time to gear up for swimwear season. Water sports like surfing, snorkeling, and kayaking call for long-sleeve swimsuits but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. There are plenty of great options with just the right amount of snug, coverage, and support. If you’re stocking up on your favorite two-pieces, tankinis, or one-piece swimsuits, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite swimsuit brands. After all, who doesn’t want to feel prepared for an impromptu beach getaway or last-minute kayaking trip, should the opportunity arise? With Memorial Day around the corner now’s the perfect time to grab a few key pieces.
APPAREL
SELF

The 17 Best Sunless Tanning Products for A Safe Summer Glow

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no reason to risk sun damage when you can get a healthy, UV-damage-free tan in just a few hours with a self-tanner. The best sunless tanning products give a deep bronze glow to the skin that lasts for days. Unlike the splotchy, bright orange fake tans of the early to mid 2000s, today’s sunless tanning products are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing.
SKIN CARE
SELF

The 12 Best Camping Stoves, According to Campers and Backpackers

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A camping stove is an essential piece of camping gear you want to have when setting out to spend a night or two under the stars. The best camping stove doesn't quite compare to roasting marshmallows over a fire, but cooking a full meal in the campfire takes more time, effort, and the right cookware equipment. Sometimes you just want something quick and easy to make that first cup of coffee in the morning or get food on the (picnic) table after a long day. And sometimes having a fire to cook your food over just isn’t possible—think backpacking, dispersed camping, heavy rain, or no-burn restrictions. Enter the camping stove.
RETAIL
SELF

11 of the Best Mattresses for Athletes Looking for a Sound, Ache-Free Night's Sleep

Everyone deserves a mattress that’ll help them wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. The best mattress for athletes should be able to do that plus a little more: An increasing number of mattresses from brands like Bear Mattress, Brooklyn Bedding, Zoma, and PerformaSleep claim to help with athletic recovery and, in turn, an athlete’s overall performance. But with the sheer number of high-quality mattresses available right now, how exactly do these mattresses stand out from the rest in terms of features and design—and should you consider getting one for yourself if you’re an active person? We consulted with sports medicine experts to get the lowdown on athletic recovery mattresses.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

Girlfriend Collective Just Launched the Perfect Athleisure Collection for Summer 2022

Signs of a good week include sunshine, the perfect cold-brew-to-oat-milk ratio, and an exciting Girlfriend Collective launch. Today, the activewear and loungewear brand dropped the Stretch Woven collection, which consists of five easy-to-wear styles in a new fabric. Different from the brand’s cult-favorite Compressive or Float fabrics, Girlfriend’s Stretch Woven fabric is a durable, lightweight, slightly stretchy recycled polyester and spandex blend.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SELF

19 Best Etsy Wedding Gifts That Are Creative and Personal

Wedding season is officially in full swing, which means it's the season to find the perfect (Etsy) wedding gifts, too. Sure, you could opt for a generic gift card or a humdrum registry item from a big-box store, but we think the occasion calls for something more memorable. Fortunately, Etsy is a great place to find creative, meaningful wedding gifts (not to mention wedding essentials, bridesmaid gifts, engagement gifts, anniversary gifts, and more), many of which can be customized for an extra thoughtful touch.
INTERNET
SELF

The 9 Best Fitness Subscription Boxes to Try

If you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone who is looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, then a fitness subscription box is the way to go. Fitness subscription boxes not only conveniently deliver exciting activewear products to your door each month, but can also introduce you to new workout equipment or healthy snacks that you may not have heard of otherwise. They are usually more affordable than buying each item individually, and often offer discounts for three- or six-month plans. Flexibility is also a top priority for most—don’t want to get a shipment each month? Simply skip it. It’s a win-win!
WORKOUTS
SELF

The 6 Best Meal Kit Deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your plans for the long holiday weekend may involve an elaborate barbecue, but there’s a slew of meal kit deals available to make meal planning for every other night of the week feel like a total breeze. From affordable meal kit delivery services like EveryPlate to ones with lots of menu options like HelloFresh to baby food services to please even the pickiest kids like Little Spoon, these top-rated meal kit services are running sales for Memorial Day Weekend right now.
RETAIL
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy