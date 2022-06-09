Parish Council sets special meetings on redistricting

The parish’s police chiefs, the chief sheriff’s deputy and the district attorney talked Monday about the challenges presented by juvenile crime, and pointed to some of the solutions their jurisdictions have developed. “We’re here to find out what they’re doing,” moderator Pearl Rack said. “Then you have to...
Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships. First place, Mary Guzdial, Patterson and Angela Percle, Morgan City, 5-0, 20.4; second place, Marilyn Nulty, New Orleans, and Edie Corso, Destrehan, 4-1, 23.0; and third place, Bobbie Richard, Church Point, and Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3-2, 31.7. Class A Men. First, Neil Whitney, Harahan,...
Morgan City police made four arrests on domestic abuse charge over the weekend, and two more alleging aggravated battery. St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies made a domestic abuse arrest, and Franklin police also made two on charges of battery of a dating partner. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin...
Joseph “Joe” Ulysses Trahan Sr., 88, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born February 25, 1934, in Lawtell, Louisiana, the son of Joseph Aladdin Trahan and Anne Comeaux Trahan. He will be sadly...
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:21 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint. 6:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:32 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Crash. 8:07...
Comments / 0