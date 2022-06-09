ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

Parish Council sets special meetings on redistricting

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 5 days ago

The St. Mary Parish Council has set special meetings for...

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

St. Mary chiefs, DA grapple with juvenile justice

The parish’s police chiefs, the chief sheriff’s deputy and the district attorney talked Monday about the challenges presented by juvenile crime, and pointed to some of the solutions their jurisdictions have developed. “We’re here to find out what they’re doing,” moderator Pearl Rack said. “Then you have to...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

State Horseshoe Doubles Tournament results

Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships. First place, Mary Guzdial, Patterson and Angela Percle, Morgan City, 5-0, 20.4; second place, Marilyn Nulty, New Orleans, and Edie Corso, Destrehan, 4-1, 23.0; and third place, Bobbie Richard, Church Point, and Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3-2, 31.7. Class A Men. First, Neil Whitney, Harahan,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police arrest four on domestic abuse charges

Morgan City police made four arrests on domestic abuse charge over the weekend, and two more alleging aggravated battery. St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies made a domestic abuse arrest, and Franklin police also made two on charges of battery of a dating partner. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

JOSEPH 'JOE' ULYSSES TRAHAN SR.

Joseph “Joe” Ulysses Trahan Sr., 88, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born February 25, 1934, in Lawtell, Louisiana, the son of Joseph Aladdin Trahan and Anne Comeaux Trahan. He will be sadly...
BERWICK, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Franklin, LA
Government
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Government
City
Franklin, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for June 10-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:21 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint. 6:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:32 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Crash. 8:07...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy