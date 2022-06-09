Making a Difference

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child, Olawonuola Abiona, PharmD, Touro College of Pharmacy Class of 2016, watched her nurse father help others in their community with medications. Those experiences set her on a path towards becoming a healthcare advocate/pharmacist. How did you become interested in a career in pharmacy?. My interest in...

Future Educator Advocates for Students in Need

New York School of Career and Applied Sciences (NYSCAS) Student Kelli McDermott Explains How Touro Pathway is Helping Her to Become an Educator. Becoming a public-school teacher wasn’t always Kelli McDermott’s dream job. But when Kelli, a NYSCAS student and Staten Island native was offered a job as a paraprofessional at a Brooklyn junior high school, she fell in love with her new role and quickly realized that teaching was the career path she was going to pursue. We recently caught up with McDermott, who shared why she’s passionate about the education field, explains the many benefits of Touro’s Honors Teacher Preparation Pathway, a joint program between NYSCAS and Touro’s Graduate School of Education (GSE), which will enable her to earn a bachelor’s and master's degree in education as well as prepare for NYSED Certification in only five years, and offers advice for other students dreaming of becoming educators of the future.
