ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

2 arrested after 10 dogs found dead in back of rented truck in North Carolina

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mtsM_0g5k1vsM00

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested after investigators found 10 dogs dead inside of a rented box truck in Moore County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies and animal control responded to a report of multiple dead dogs in the back of a box truck on Grant Street in the Seven Lakes area of West End. They found the 10 dogs in the back and determined that the dogs died because of the negligence of two people: Scott Thomas McCaffrey, 48, and Tambra Lynn Clift, 50, of Weslaco, Texas.

More than 20 dogs found eating other dogs in ‘disturbing’ scene behind Jamestown home

McCaffrey and Clift were charged with 10 counts of felony cruelty to animals and received $30,000 secured bonds.

Two of the dogs were sent to the North Carolina State lab to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Related
WXII 12

Davidson County couple found shot to death inside home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — TheDavidson County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a couple was found shot to death inside their home Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Richie Simmons, deputies were called to a home in the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road just before 11 a.m. regarding the incident.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
County
Moore County, NC
City
West End, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Seven Lakes, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 people found dead in Davidson County home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scott Thomas#Cruelty To Animals#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for suspects in convenience store shootout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two vehicles and their occupants after a shooting at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to the Reidco Convenience Store in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 people found dead in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead on the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek Community when they were told someone had died. Arriving deputies […]
cbs17

Hillsborough cops seek help in Walmart ‘incident’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help identifying three people following what investigators said was an “incident” at the Walmart in Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Police Department posted images to Facebook early Monday of three individuals and a car. Police said the individuals are likely connected...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro cop resigns after DWI charge, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI. M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street. Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway […]
ASHEBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Occupants trapped in vehicle in Southern Pines crash

A Southern Pines crash slowed traffic on U.S. 15-501 to a crawl for over an hour on Monday, June 13. Around noon, first responders received a call for a two-vehicle crash that left the occupants of one vehicle trapped within their truck. The vehicles collided outside of Chick-fil-A when a...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy