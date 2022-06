The Golden State Warriors will be on the road, looking to finish off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Here’s everything you need to watch. Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career, not making a single 3-point basket in a postseason game for the first time ever. And still, the Warriors were able to pull out a double-digit win in Game 5.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO