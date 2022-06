CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another two Starbucks cafes in Greater Cleveland are getting the chance to vote on whether or not they want a union. Workers at the store on Clifton Boulevard, in Cleveland near the Lakewood border, and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights, will get to vote in two separate mail-in elections, according to a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board. Voting for both elections will start June 21 and ballots will be counted July 19.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO