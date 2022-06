The OnePlus Nord Buds will not disappoint you with its performance out of the box. Though some tweaks are required to get the best out of the buds. It offers a good battery life and also comes with flagship-level charging technology. While the case could have been slightly better designed, the earbuds look good. It fits perfectly in the ear and offers passive noise cancellation. While the company is providing a Dolby Atmos experience at budget prices, Nord smartphone users are left out of this.

