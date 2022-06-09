ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things season 4 part 2 trailer teases the chaos to come – watch it here

By Axel Metz
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has officially dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4 part 2 – and it looks like a whole lot more supernatural mayhem awaits the Hawkins gang.

The 30-second clip, which was shared publicly during the streamer’s annual Geeked Week event, had initially debuted as a post-credits scene following the end of Stranger Things season 4 episode 7.

Check it out via the official Stranger Things YouTube channel below:

The very first trailer for the series’ long-awaited fourth outing also contained snippets from episodes eight and nine, which are scheduled to hit Netflix on July 1, though this new clip comprises part 2 (or volume 2) footage exclusively.

In the unsurprisingly ominous teaser, we hear big baddie Vecna tell Eleven: “It is over. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now.” We also get a particularly telling hint about one character’s fate – though we’ll avoid all spoilers from Stranger Things season 4 in this article.

In our review of Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, we said the Duffer brothers’ mega-popular sci-fi series “makes good on its promise by delivering an absorbing, action-packed and horror-fuelled entry that's bursting with revelations aplenty.”

Naturally, though, many big questions remain unanswered (you can read about 11 of them here) and we’re hoping that part 2’s final two episodes tie up at least some of the myriad loose ends left by the currently incomplete season 4.

As for Stranger Things season 5? We know it’s definitely in the works, though it will also mark the final entry in the series’ mainline story. Executive producer Shawn Levy recently told ScreenRant (opens in new tab) that its creators, the Duffer brothers, "didn't want the show to run out of fumes" and outstay its welcome – but the Stranger Things universe may still continue in spin-offs and standalone movies.

Elsewhere during Netflix's 2022 Geeked Week event, fans were given updates on shows including The Sandman, Locke and Key and Guillermo del Toro's latest horror project, Cabinet of Curiosities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubSnE_0g5jzJkA00

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.

Comments / 0

