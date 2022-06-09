La Monnaie Postpones ‘Les Huguenots’ Opening Night Due to COVID-19

(Credit: Toni Suter + Tanja Dorendorf) Lisette Oropesa has canceled the June 12 performance of “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Opernahus Zürich. The soprano took to social media and wrote “Dear friends, I’m very sorry to share that I must cancel my participation in tonight’s performance of Lucia di Lammermoor. I have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case, and am feeling mildly symptomatic. This was a sudden and very unexpected development as I had been feeling fine up until last night. Even though I tested negative this morning, I have a very sore throat and do not feel well enough to sing. I certainly can’t risk singing a full performance under these circumstances and exposing my colleagues, family, and fans to further spread of the enemy virus. I hope to recover in time for my upcoming performances in Beaune and Munich. Again, I’m so very sorry for the disappointment.”

