La Monnaie Postpones ‘Les Huguenots’ Opening Night Due to COVID-19

By Francisco Salazar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Monnaie has postponed the opening night of “Les Huguenots” to June 15. The company said that in “recent days we have noticed that the number of...

Jonas Kaufmann’s Waldbühne Concert Postponed

Jonas Kaufmann’s upcoming Waldbühne in Berlin concert has been postponed. According to the concert presenter Semmel-Concerts, “the planned concert with Jonas Kaufmann in the Berlin Waldbühne in August 2022 will not take place due to production technical reasons.”. As a result, the concert will be rescheduled...
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’

(Credit: Toni Suter + Tanja Dorendorf) Lisette Oropesa has canceled the June 12 performance of “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Opernahus Zürich. The soprano took to social media and wrote “Dear friends, I’m very sorry to share that I must cancel my participation in tonight’s performance of Lucia di Lammermoor. I have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case, and am feeling mildly symptomatic. This was a sudden and very unexpected development as I had been feeling fine up until last night. Even though I tested negative this morning, I have a very sore throat and do not feel well enough to sing. I certainly can’t risk singing a full performance under these circumstances and exposing my colleagues, family, and fans to further spread of the enemy virus. I hope to recover in time for my upcoming performances in Beaune and Munich. Again, I’m so very sorry for the disappointment.”
LA Opera Announces Casting Update for ‘Tosca’

The LA Opera has announced a casting update for its production of “Tosca.”. The company noted that Michael Fabiano will join the cast of the Puccini opera, singing the role of Cavaradossi for the first four performances from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4; afterward, Gregory Kunde will perform from Dec. 7 to 10.
Tapestry Opera Announces Third Year of ‘Box Concerts’

Tapestry Opera has announced the third year of its “Box Concerts” series, which will run from July through September 2022. This summer, the company will offer more than 60 free opera performances in nursing homes and another 30 in suburban neighborhoods around the Toronto area. The lineup of...
Teatro Real Announces Cast Change for ‘Hadrian’

The Teatro Real de Madrid has announced a cast change for its production of “Hadrian.”. The company noted that Santiago Ballerini will sing the role of Antinous replacing Xabier Anduaga. Ballerini has performed with the Atlanta Opera, Canadian Opera Company, Opera San Antonio, Teatro Colon, Caramoor, and Teatro de...
San Francisco Opera Unveils Multidisciplinary ‘Instigators’ Program

On June 9, 2022, San Francisco Opera announced a new, multidisciplinary program titled “Instigators.”. The program is designed to guide future directions for the San Francisco. Six artists, or “instigators,” will take part in a number of performances, conversations, and immersive activities throughout the company’s campus. Each instigator will explore a certain avenue of artistic production to ultimately bring new perspectives to opera.
International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition Announces 2022 Winners

The International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition has announced its 2022 winners. American countertenor Key’mon Murrah won first place while Ukrainian bass-baritone Nikita Ivasechko took home second place. Finally, third place went to South African bass Rueben Mbonambi. In total 119 singers performed in the final rounds and 15...
Opera Orlando Announces Annual ‘SINGS!’ Program

On July 25, 2022, Opera Orlando will launch its annual training initiative for younger singers, titled “Summer Institute for the Next Generation of Singers,” or “SINGS!”. The program is a weeklong intensive meant to help students aged 15-20 who are interested in pursuing a career in classical...
Nicole Heaston, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kangmin Justin Kim, Rihab Chaieb Headline Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale’s 2022-23 Season

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. It all starts with Händel’s “Theodora.” Richard Egarr conducts a cast starring Julie Roset, Helen Charlston, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Thomas Cooley, and Dashon Burton.
Bayreuth Festival Announces Cast Changes for ‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’

The Bayreuth Festival has announced a cast change for the Ring Cycle. The company said, “with great regret, John Lundgren has to cancel his participation as Wotan and the Wanderer in the new production of ‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’ at the Bayreuth Festival 2022. For personal reasons, it is unfortunately not possible for him to be available from now until the premiere on July 31 for the intensive rehearsal work in Bayreuth that is necessary for the new production. However, the Bayreuth Festival is pleased to announce that John Lundgren will be joining this year’s Festival at a later date to embody the title role in the revival of ‘Der Fliegende Holländer,’ which he had already taken on in the 2021 premiere.”
Lea Desandre Headlines Festival Pollença 2022

The Festival Pollença in Majorca, Spain has unveiled its 2022 season, which represents the 61st edition of the festival. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre and lutist Thomas Dunford will perform with Les Arts Florissants under...
Brigitte Fassbaender Receives Premi Franz Schubert

Legendary singer Brigitte Fassbaender has been awarded the Premi Franz Schubert. The prize is given by the Associació Franz Schubert Barcelona, which was founded in 1997 and organized by the Schubertíada. According to the jury, Fassbaender was given the prize for her influence and her trajectory in her...
Artist of the Week: Konu Kim

Korean Tenor Makes Awaited San Francisco Opera Debut in ‘Dream of the Red Chamber’. On June 14, the San Francisco Opera will revive its production “Dream of the Red Chamber” with an acclaimed cast including rising Korean star Konu Kim. The tenor first came on to the...
Marble City Opera Unveils 2022-23 Season

Tennessee-based Marble City Opera has unveiled its 2022-23 season. Kicking everything off will be George Lam and John Clum’s “Heartbreak Express,” which is inspired by the documentary “For the Love of Dolly.” The work follows Dolly Parton “superfans” as they prepare to meet the famed icon for the very first time. The opera will take place at the Flying Anvil Theatre and will be directed by Marya Barry. Dr. Christy Lee conducts.
Santa Fe Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Carmen’

The Santa Fe Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Carmen.”. The company noted that Bryan Hymel has withdrawn from the role of Don Jose and will be replaced by Matthew White. White recently performed at the Michigan Opera Theatre, Spoleto Festival USA, Arizona Opera, Bard...
