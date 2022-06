PEORIA - The Edwardsville Tigers refused to lose the third-place game of the Class 4A state tournament. Despite facing an early two-run deficit against Barrington and pitching in and out of trouble, the Tigers rallied with a four-run fourth inning and then hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Fillies on Saturday afternoon at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO