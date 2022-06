SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A rally for abortion rights was held in Scranton's courthouse square this afternoon. “Abortion access is in jeopardy at every level of government. There are legislatures across the United States passing laws that would restrict or completely ban abortion. And then of course, that Supreme Court decision is set to come down any day now. So, I think right now is the time to be talking about this," said Alec Walker-Serrano, who organized the event.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO