Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes

By Our Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes. Illinois officials remind residents to use caution when recreating in Illinois waters and be aware of harmful “Algal Blooms” (Blue Green algae blooms). Algal blooms are the result of a nutrient, like nitrogen or phosphorus from various sources (for example fertilizer...

ILLINOIS — As temperatures begin to rise, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (Illinois DPH) are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a “bloom.” While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.
ILLINOIS STATE
Northern Illinois Counties considered ‘high community transmission’ for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All stateline counties are now considered high community transmission for COVID-19. Stephenson County was at medium last week, but the health department announced on Monday that it has moved to high. Those who are immunocompromised should wear a mask when indoors or in a crowd, according to doctors. They should also […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
Illinois Emergency Management Agency warns of dangerous heat and humidity

Illinois (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering some tips to help keep you and your loved ones cool during the abnormally high temperatures and humidity this week. “Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We...
ILLINOIS STATE
This rare flower grows almost exclusively in the Illinois River Valley

The banks of the Illinois River are just about the only place in the world you can spot a decurrent false aster growing in its natural habitat. The small, daisy-like white flower is also known as the claspingleaf doll's daisy. Its historical range included much of Illinois and Missouri. But the actions of humans impeded much of its growth potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Governor Pritzker Signs Family Bereavement Leave Act Into Law

Governor JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events impacting pregnancy and fertility. SB3120 also mandates leave after the loss of family members previously not covered in the act. The bill was originally proposed and written by Kyra Jagodzinski, a sixteen-year-old volunteer for State Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake).
ILLINOIS STATE
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/13/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois ethics agency investigating Dr. Ngozi Ezike: report

CHICAGO - A state ethics agency is reportedly investigating Illinois’ former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike. After leading the state's health response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ezike resigned for a CEO job at Sinai Health System — a medical nonprofit overseen and funded by the state agency she led.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Grocery Tax To Be Suspended For A Year

Illinois residents can say goodbye to grocery tax for a year starting July 1. The Public Act (P.A) 102-0700 will suspend the state's one percent low sales rate and use tax on retail sales of groceries typically taxed at this rate from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This public act information was released in April when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other democratic lawmakers revealed the Illinois budget deal.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois quick hits: No foul play suspected in worker death; bereavement law expands

No foul play suspected in worker’s foundry death. Company officials have confirmed a Caterpillar worker was killed in an accident at the company’s foundry in Illinois. The Peoria Journal Star reported 39-year-old Steven Dierkes died June 2 after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton facility. The coroner reported that Dierkes died instantly and no foul play was suspected.
ILLINOIS STATE
How clean energy is impacting Illinois amid warnings of brownouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As energy bills increase and officials sound the alarm about potential brownouts in Illinois this summer, some experts say the transition to renewables is playing a factor. Experts said the factors driving Illinois’ energy shortfall and increased costs are rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ALEC: Illinois' unfunded pension liability $533 billion; $8.2 trillion nationwide

According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
ILLINOIS STATE

