Squid Game exploded in popularity when it debuted in September 2021, and while many viewers came to love the characters, the violence, and the societal themes that the show provided, there was also a question of what it would be like to participate in the real thing? What would you do in this situation of life and death? Now, while the death part has been removed, the popular series is now on its way to being a reality as Netflix has announced that they have greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition that will see 456 competitors compete in the games central to the South Korean series.

TV SERIES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO