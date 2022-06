Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO