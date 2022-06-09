ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Texas lawsuit aims to block abuse investigations into parents of transgender kids

Cover picture for the articleThree Texas families sued the state Wednesday seeking to halt investigations of them over gender-affirming medical treatments their transgender children received, in a renewed challenge to the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block the state from opening any...

Jonathan Foster
5d ago

Lock the parents up for child abuse. A human brain doesn't fully develop until your early 20's. These kids don't know any better. The media, Hollywood and the leftwing government try to make it sound cool to be transgender. These kids just want to fit in and be cool. It's called indoctrination and it is child abuse. You don't push sexual perversions on kids.

Robert McElroy
4d ago

When I was 5 I wanted to be a pirate. I’m glad now that my parents didn’t have one of my legs cut off so I could have a peg leg.

Vonnee D
4d ago

So abuse of minors is okay? NO, NOT in any form. Let's do the dange as cigarettes, alcohol, migrant guns, AND MAKE IT 21 years of age. MENTAL PARENTS RAISING MENTAL CHILDREN.

CBS News

Tennessee officials warn against fentanyl-laced dollar bills

Tennessee authorities are warning against fentanyl-laced dollar bills after reporting two separate incidents where the synthetic opioid was found inside folded cash. According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, someone found a folded dollar bill at a local gas station on the floor on both occasions. A "white powdery substance," which later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, was found inside of the bills.
Florida’s Abortion Ban; Do as we say, not as we do

The abortion ban sets strict regulations to crack down on the practice but it still goes on despite opposition. Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed the very controversial state-wide abortion ban into law, sparking a lot of criticism and outrage among the public, including activists and ordinary people. Republicans have cracked...
Bay News 9

Community members sound off on proposed gun legislation in U.S. Senate

TAMPA, Fla. – While local gun safety advocates say that the legislative proposal on gun reforms announced on Sunday is encouraging, they also maintain that there is much more work to be done to make the country safer from gun violence. “This is a great start, but it’s not...
US federal judge finds Florida state court violated right to timely access court documents – JURIST

A US federal judge Friday discovered that a Florida state court violated Courthouse News Services’ First Amendment right to “timely access court documents.”. Courthouse News Services alleged that almost all civil complaints are unavailable to the general public the day they’re filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The news service argued that these delays in accessing court documents “seriously hamper Plaintiff’s ability to report on lawsuits in Broward County,” invoking the First Amendment right to free press and free speech.
A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
CBS News

Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died, CBS Chicago reports. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email. She had just graduated from high school, according to a...
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Prevent Gun Violence by Expanding Red Flag Laws

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted for the bipartisan Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act to empower communities to prevent gun violence before it occurs. This legislation empowers family members and law enforcement to seek a federal court order to temporarily remove access to guns from those who pose a danger to themselves or others, while incentivizing states to adopt their own “red flag laws.”
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

The Independent— Latest mass shooting reportedly claims at least three lives. Global News—Everything we know so far about the Texas mass school shooting. Of the nineteen children and two teachers killed, the victims include a “loving 10-year-old little boy” and “adventurous” teacher who was a caring mother and wife.
